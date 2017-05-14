CCTV cameras a success in CBD David Lee

THE introduction of CCTV cameras in 2014 within the Shepparton CBD has positively contributed to a reduction of assaults and behavioural offences.

Since the launch of the Safer City Camera Network (SCCN,) there have been over 400 incidents recorded by Greater Shepparton City Council (GSCC) monitoring staff up until April 2017.

Looking at comparison data from the first 12 months from the SCCN launch (May 2014 to April 2015) to the last 12 month of incident data (May 2016 – April 2017) GSCC monitoring staff have witnessed a 39 percent drop in the total number of incidents during GSCC active monitoring times.

Safe City Advisory Committee chairman, Cr Les Oroszvary said, “The system has been in place for three years and there are a number of positives that have flowed from its installation.”

“As part of a council conscious of community safety, it is my firm belief that in its intended area of operation it has been very effective as a deterrent and also greatly assisted local police who monitor the system in close co-operation from dedicated and trained council staff,” Cr Oroszvary said.

Shepparton Police, Senior Sergeant Ross Brittain said, “The presence of the cameras is a deterrent to a lot of ‘would be’ troublemakers and criminals. The cameras have been fantastic both as an investigative tool and as a preventative measure. With the high standard of footage available police have evidence of high quality for their investigations.

“This has been evident on a number occasions when investigating serious crime related matters to a minor collision in a car park.” Senior Sargent Brittain said.