Celebrate Christmas together David Lee

CHRISTMAS is a time best spent in the company of others, and that is exactly what anyone in the community can do, through this year’s Christmas for Those Alone luncheon.

Christmas For Those Alone Inc. committee chef, Terri Wyatt has been a part of the committee for 15 years and offers her catering skills to the day, saying that she joined because she wanted to do something to help the less fortunate.

“When I worked at TAFE I met quite a lot of underprivileged and homeless people. I wondered what was being done about it so I contacted council and they mentioned that the Christmas for Those Alone event was being run from the Senior Citizens Centre, so I decided to go down and lend a hand.

“There are many generous people in Shepparton.

“I’ve worked with some great people on the committee over the years. It is such a diverse committee and everybody works together and each offers a special set of skills.

“Doing this for the community gives you a special feeling of fulfilment and you feel like you have achieved something great on the day.”

Acting secretary, Rita Costa said, “I’ve been on the committee for four years and joined after having run a community meals program in the past after one of my clients mentioned it to me.

“It is very rewarding and makes your day to see valued members of our community given the chance to have a great day and enjoy the atmosphere.”

Being their first year on the committee, Doug and Flo Johnson said they joined because they had always wanted to volunteer.

“Our pastor saw an advertisement in the paper and suggested that we put our hand up to join the committee.

“We’ve always had Christmas with our family, but we wanted to do something special for the community and this is perfect for that.”

Christmas for Those Alone will run on Christmas Day from 11am to 2pm at the McIntosh Centre at the Shepparton Showgrounds. The free Christmas Day lunch offers a delicious two course set menu, there will be a visit from Santa, gifts for children, a raffle and live music all in an atmosphere that provides a sense of camaraderie.

For information on how to volunteer or for further information, contact 0417 349 449 or find ‘Christmas for Those Alone’ on Facebook. A public transport service is provided by calling 0438 041 465.