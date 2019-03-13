Celebrating 20 years of short films

RENOWNED as one of the best and longest running short film festivals in regional Australia, Shepparton Shorts Film Festival is this year celebrating 20 years.

This Friday, March 15 from 6pm, the Opening Night Celebration of the 23rd Shepparton Festival ‘Story Bowl’ will be taking place down by Victoria Park Lake. During the celebration, a retrospective screening of some of the best short films over the past 20 years will be shown on the big screen outdoors for the whole family to enjoy.

With over 60 events happening from March 15 to 31, the Shepparton Festival promises to be a mammoth celebration of art, culture and creativity. The Opening Night Celebrations will be a massive event featuring the outdoor cinema, the lively tunes of the Shepparton Jazz Orchestra and plenty of delicious food truck cuisine available. It is recommended that attendees BYO picnic rug and comfortable clothing for the outdoor event.

Remember, many of the events taking place as part of the Shepparton Festival program require tickets and some tend to sell out quite quickly.

For more information, be sure to visit www.sheppartonfestival.org.au or grab a Shepparton Festival booklet from The Adviser office, SAM, Riverlinks, Greater Shepparton Information Centre or other participating businesses and sponsors.