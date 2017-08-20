Celebrating 25 years in the fight to beat cancer David Lee

THIS year marks 25 years of the Cancer Council Victoria’s Shepparton Volunteer Group fighting to beat cancer through Daffodil Day events, and over that time, local florist, Sam Renato has donated approximately 120,000 daffodils for the cause.

On Friday, August 25, volunteers will be hitting the streets selling daffodils and other merchandise for Daffodil Day and will be found at Fairleys SUPA IGA, GV Health, Renato’s Florist, City Walk, SPC Factory Sales, Shepparton Marketplace, Bunnings Warehouse, Riverside Plaza, Mooroopna Woolworths, and in the Maude Street Mall.

Cancer Council Victoria Shepparton Volunteer Group volunteer, Vic Earl said, “For the last 25 years the volunteer group has had the very generous support from Sam Renato, who purchases the daffodils and then donates them to the group to sell on Daffodil Day.

“In 19993, our group approached Sam to buy the daffodils, which he was happy to do as he had just lost a niece in her early 20s to cancer. His ongoing commitment and passion in supporting Daffodil Day has been inspirational.

“Our unit has raised approximately $73,000 from the sale of the daffodils and we are proud to have been able to do so.”

Sam said, “We are pleased to once again be involved in such an important cause. I anticipate that we will provide approximately 8,000 daffodils this year and encourage the community to dig deep and show their support.”

Over the last 10 years, Shepparton Access has also done their part in the fight to beat cancer, with clients walking the streets to help sell the daffodils.

Shepparton Access business manager, Mark Brodie said, “We are proud to have been able to provide support over the last decade for such an important cause.”