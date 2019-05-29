Celebrating 60 years of business

LAST Wednesday marked the anniversary of Trevaskis Engineering, who started up back in 1959 in a backyard shed. The team celebrated with a barbecue and a huge cake, with special guest, Damian Drum making an appearance and helping to cut the cake.

Trevaskis Engineering General Manager, Michael Mason said, “We hope to be here for 60 more years continually investing in new technology to improve the business and building new relationships whilst furthering existing relationships with our customers.”

Nationals Federal Member for Nicholls, MP Damian Drum, congratulated the team on their hard work and many years in business.

“It’s good to see such a fantastic business giving so much support to their workers and community. We hope to keep working closely with the agriculture industry and know there’s still a lot of work to be done.”