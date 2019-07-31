Celebrating education and a historic restoration

The first ever school in Ardmona opened in September 1875 and was originally known as the Mooroopna District School. It was a very simple timber building with a shingle roof and the school was renowned for its impressive gardens.

A more substantial classroom eventually replaced the original building in 1881, which became known as Ardmona Primary School.

The school offers specialist education programs to its 18 students, including performing arts as well as cultural studies.

Recently, the historically significant primary school received an important upgrade, thanks to funding from the Andrews Labor Government.

The $631,592 investment saw several classrooms undergo structural restoration and modernisation, including a complete replacement of the entire roof structure, along with new floor finishes, doors to the flexible classroom, as well as wall and ceiling linings. Damaged weatherboards were also replaced and a fresh coat of paint has brightened up both indoor and external spaces.

The restorations were part of Labor Government’s $5.6 billion investment to deliver more than 1,400 school upgrades, supporting over 7,500 construction jobs in the process.

The Minister for Education, James Merlino, visited Ardmona Primary School last week for the special opening of the upgraded buildings.

“This exciting upgrade of Ardmona’s historic primary school is yet another example of the school building boom happening across Victoria,” Mr Merlino said.

“We’re ensuring local students have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and every child is given every chance to succeed.”