Celebrating indigenous art, culture and knowledge

Over the next couple of months, Riverlinks has partnered with Multicultural Arts Victoria and six local artists in Shepparton to curate and produce a program that will engage First Nations and diverse artists and audiences living on Yorta Yorta country in and around Shepparton.

All Pasts Lead to Now is a concert series that will feature a range of music, song, spoken word, dance and visuals that draws on the varied backgrounds of each artist. The first concert will be on Friday, February 21, with each concert showcasing different local artists.

Yorta Yorta, Wemba Wemba and Gunditjmara artist, Thomas Day, has created the artwork for the series. He said it was a great opportunity to be able to create something so significant and looks forward to the artwork coming to life through art, song and cultural practice that will be on show at the concerts.

For the full selection of shows on offer, to view the artwork, or for more information on All Pasts Lead to Now, visit www.riverlinksvenues.com.au.