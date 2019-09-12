Celebrating local civil contractors

HUNDREDS of civil construction professionals gathered in Melbourne last month to celebrate the Civil Contractors Foundation’s (CCF) Earth & Training Awards.

For the last 25 years, the awards have sought to recognise companies and employees who innovate, strive for the best practice, think outside the square, and who contribute towards improving Victoria’s future.

Local civil contractors, Jarvis Delahey Contractors (JDC) participated in the annual awards for the second year in a row, proudly bringing home two awards and recognising the commitment JDC has for training and development of their team.

JDC foreman, Ashley Collins, received an award for Apprentice of the Year. Following his completion of Certificate III in Civil Construction in May 2018, Ashley commenced Certificate IV in Civil Construction Supervision immediately thereafter. Ashley was recognised for his versatility, keenness, and perseverance and for encouraging fellow members to strive for a honed-in focus on safety and quality.

Also bringing home an award for JDC was plant operator, Sam Buxton. Sam was awarded Best Third Year Apprentice for his respectful and likeable manner, meaning he is well-liked among peers and sought after as a team member. Sam has demonstrated that he is a confident learner and has achieved competency operating excavators, rollers and bobcats. More recently, Sam has obtained his HR truck licence under probationary drivers permit.

JDC director, Richard Jarvis said, “We’re incredibly proud of the work the boys have put in. They’re both great blokes who have worked their way up in the company.”

This is only the second year JDC has participated in the CCF Earth & Training Awards. Last year, the company was awarded Training Employer of the Year, a high honour for the local business.

The CCF is the peak industry body, representing and servicing the civil construction industry. In Victoria, CFF’s membership of more than 400 civil contractors is responsible for building over $11 billion in Victorian infrastructure annually.