Celebrating our all abilities community David Lee

SHEPPARTON is set to come alive with a range of events and activities to help celebrate our all abilities inclusive community, through this year’s International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) on December 3.

To celebrate the day, an event will be held at Shepparton’s Queens Gardens on Monday, December 4 from 10am to 4:30pm.

The event offers a number of all abilities activities, including wheelchair basketball, soccer, earth balls, giant games, AUSLAN classes, art activities, face painting and Dotz for Kids will provide sensory friendly activities and a chill out space. There will be a free BBQ cooked by Mooroopna Lions Club as well as Lutfiyes Shish Kebab and Mr Sheppy’s ice-cream van. A number of information stalls as well as music and demonstrations on the main stage will be on offer.

Shepparton Access CEO, Wendy Shanks said, “Shepparton Access is very proud to join the world wide celebration of IDPwD.

“The theme for 2017 is ‘to leave no one behind,’empowering people with disability to be active contributors of our community.

“This year IDPwD aims to strengthen the resilience of people with disability by providing full access to justice, health care services and accessible communities. It focuses on inclusive education, lifelong learning and employment.

“On Friday, December 1, Shepparton Access will celebrate the remarkable contribution of local people and businesses who promote cultural change and break down barriers to community inclusion during our annual IDPwD breakfast.”

Greater Shepparton City Council’s Acting Director Community, Amanda Tingay said IDPwD is a day dedicated to placing greater emphasis on the celebration of abilities and achievements of people living with disability.

“It’s a great opportunity for bringing together individuals, businesses and community organisations to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions, skills and achievements of people with disability.

“I encourage individuals and organisations to come along and celebrate this important day,” Ms Tingay said.