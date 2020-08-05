Celebrating unsung heroes in aged care

Aged Care Employee Day is a national day to celebrate the people who work in Australia’s aged care industry!

The day is designed to celebrate each and every team member involved in the journey of caring for people who receive aged care services.

Australia’s aged care workforce is made up of over 360,000 individuals who contribute to caring for older people. Approximately 80% of these people are working in roles other than nurse practitioners and enrolled nurses.

Through their work, these people often develop meaningful relationships with our older loved ones, becoming defacto family members in the process. Their dedication to what is a rewarding, yet regularly challenging, profession in which they devote themselves to caring for others sets them apart.