Celebrations ring out for La Trobe’s 50th David Lee

LA TROBE University turned 50 this month, and the Shepparton Campus joined in the celebrations.

On March 8 1967, Sir Archibald Glenn was installed as chancellor, La Trobe students started their first classes and celebrated with staff in the evening at the inaugural staff and student ball at Glenn College.

50 years later, La Trobe staff and students were invited to gather at each campus to mark this significant milestone with a celebration of their own.

Shepparton students and staff marked the milestone with a barbeque, live music from local musicians, prizes and a big birthday cake at the campus courtyard.

Past and present staff and students attended the event to reflect on the past 50 years. The university also launched a 50th anniversary commemorative book ’From the paddock to the Agora: Fifty years of La Trobe University,’ which brings together six of La Trobe’s leading scholars and alumni to reflect on different periods and aspects of the university’s life.

Head of Shepparton campus, Sue Nalder said, “If La Trobe didn’t start 50 years ago, the Shepparton campus wouldn’t exist and we wouldn’t have opportunities for students in our community to go to university, complete a degree and then have a great career.”

Pro vice-chancellor (regional), Richard Speed was also at the Shepparton campus to mark the prestigious occasion.

“We’re also renowned for a lot of our research in agriculture and vet science,” he said.

The Shepparton campus celebrated its 20th birthday in 2014.