Ceramic award winner announced David Lee

WHEN artist, Jenny Orchard entered into the Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) biennial Sidney Myer Fund Australian Ceramic Art Award (SMFACA), she never ‘imagined’ that she would come out as this year’s winner of the $50,000 prize.

Jenny’s piece, The Imagined Possibility of Unity (2017), was awarded for being ‘utterly compelling’ according to the judges.

The judges said, “Jenny Orchard’s installation is a tour de force that reveals an artist in full command of her medium, and an artist whose work has an unquestionable contemporary relevance.

“Orchard has been at the forefront of ceramics as a contemporary medium for more than 40 years. In an outstanding field of five leading contemporary artists working in clay, Orchard’s work is utterly compelling.

“Her figures are invested with an exceptional life force that emanates directly from the organic medium of clay. The Judges were dazzled by Orchard’s range of expert modelling and glazing techniques. While Orchard’s work has clearly acknowledged references to art and design histories, including the Italian art and design The Memphis Group (1981-87), the judges feel strongly that Orchard’s work transcends all influences and powerfully communicates a singular vision.”

Jenny’s work will be on display at SAM alongside works by contemporary artists, Glenn Barkley, Karen Black, Laith McGregor and Yasmin Smith until August 13.