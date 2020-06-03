Chamber Business Awards rescheduled

With the disruption of COVID-19, Shepparton’s premier business awards have been rescheduled to 2021. This year was to be the 25th year of the popular awards.

For many years the awards have attracted 100s of nominations in 13 business categories.

Categories include:

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Best New Business (under two years)

Visitor Experience of the Year with three awards: Tourism – Hospitality, Tourism – Accommodation, Tourism – Accommodation

Best Marketing/Advertising campaign

Entrepreneur of the Year

GV Healthy Workplace of the Year

Young Professional of the Year

Customer Service of the Year with three awards: Professional Services, Trade Services, and Retail Services

Business of the Year with three awards: Professional Services, Trade Services, and Retail Services

The highly coveted Business Hall of Fame award will also be a highlight in 2021

Major local manufacturer, Pental, manufacturer of leading Australian brands such as White King, sponsor the awards. The Chamber is delighted Pental White King will continue to sponsor the awards in 2021 and 2022.

The awards will be bigger and better than ever before in its 25th year, now set for 2021. The 2021 awards will be known as the White King Duracell Awards.

You can follow the updates of the awards via Triple M, WIN TV, The Adviser, and the Chamber’s website.