Chamber releases suggested Christmas trading hours David Lee

THE Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry has passed along its suggested uniform trading hours for the 2016 Christmas period to local chamber businesses.

The suggested hours run from now until Tuesday, December 27 and it is encouraged that businesses open their doors on Wednesday, December 21 from 9am to late, Thursday, December 22 from 9am to late, Friday, December 23 from 9am to late, Saturday, December 24 from 9am to 4pm, Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) to be closed, Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) from 10am to 4pm and on Tuesday, December 27 from 10am to 4pm.