Chamber suggests extending trading hours during holiday season

THE Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry is suggesting that local traders extend their opening hours during the holiday season.

Fridays, December 7, 14 and 21 – 9am to 6:30pm

Saturdays, December 1, 8 and 15 – 9am to 4pm

Sundays, December 2, 9 and 16 – 10am to 4pm

Monday, December 17 – 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, December 18 – 9am to 6pm

Wednesday, December 19 – 9am to 6pm

Thursday, December 20 – 9am to 6pm

Friday, December 21 – 9am to 6:30pm

Saturday, December 22 – 9am to 4pm

Sunday, December 23 – 10am to 5:30pm

Monday, December 24 – 9am to 5:30pm

Tuesday, December 25 – Closed

Wednesday, December 26 – 9am to 5:30pm