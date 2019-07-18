Changeover celebrations welcome new Rotary president

The Rotary Club of Tatura has welcomed its 58th president for Tatura Rotary, Bill Purcell at the club’s biggest annual celebration last Saturday evening, the changeover dinner.

The Tatura Rotary Club was founded by in 1962 and Trevor La Peyre was the club’s first president. Interestingly, it was Trevor’s son Jan La Peyre who inducted Bill into Rotary 36 years ago.

Bill’s vision for next year will be to increase the social aspects of the club, with an emphasis on stronger co-operation between the other clubs within our district.

“We’ve got a lot of big projects on and white ribbon day and mental health are the main focus for us. Our support for the local community will continue and I’ve received a lot of support from the club, which is tremendous,” Bill said.

“One of my personal goals this year is to try and get more young people into Rotary. It’s such a great worldwide organisation and even though our membership sits at around 25-35, we need to continue to make the changes that make the club more accessible for younger people. This is why a lot of the older traditions are becoming more relaxed.”

The emphasis for Bill is for Tatura Rotary to embrace change and to continue to be involved in the amazing worldwide projects that epitomise Rotary.