Changes to kerbside waste collection

RECENTLY, Greater Shepparton’s kerbside waste collection service underwent a change with Veolia Environmental Services taking over from Wheelie Waste. This was after Greater Shepparton City Council agreed to allow the current contractor Wheelie Waste to pass on their contract to Veolia.

Greater Shepparton City Council director of infrastructure, Phil Hoare said the change would not affect the community.

“Residents can be assured it is business as usual and there will be no disruptions to kerbside bin collections. Veolia will be picking up the red, yellow and green lid bins as usual. The only change residents will notice is the branding on the trucks.”

Veolia’s group general manager for Tasmania and Victoria, Anthony Roderick said the decision allowed them to expand their operations in the Greater Shepparton Region.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Veolia as we build capability in northern Victoria and add further value to customers through fleet expansion and route optimisation.”

For more information about council’s waste services, head to council’s website or phone 5832 9700.