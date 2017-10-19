Changing skyline as court progresses Nicole Zurcas

STAGE one of the five storey, 7,900m2 Shepparton Law Court Precinct is progressing well and when operational will play a significant role for the Shepparton region.

Comprising of six main courtrooms the courthouse will serve as a multi-jurisdictional court, with the flexibility to vary the use of rooms in order to meet the demands of high caseloads.

Installation of the feature tree design in the entry foyer is in progress, along with the redevelopment of the pre-existing 1930s courthouse, which is set to become a Specialist Family Court.

Court Services Victoria chief operating officer, Brian Stevenson said, “The $73M Shepparton law courts will form a regional headquarters for the Hume/Goulburn region.

“This project provides an important opportunity to design and build a court to represent the changing environment of the law system.

“The development will enable the Supreme Court, County Court, Magistrates Court, Children’s Court, Coroner’s Court and VCAT to hold sittings.

“To ensure the new building meets the needs of these diverse services, we have worked in close partnership with all key parties ensuring the design detail and requirements, support court operations. We have also consulted with, and sought input from, the local legal community and a range of support service providers,” Mr Stevenson said.