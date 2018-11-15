Charges following thefts and burglaries in Cobram and Numurkah

COBRAM Crime Investigation Unit detectives have arrested two men and a teenager following a series of burglaries and thefts in the area.

It is alleged a number of burglaries and thefts took place at businesses as well as a residence across Cobram and Numurkah between October 19 and 26.

A 19-year-old man was charged with three counts of burglary and theft and has been bailed to appear at Cobram Magistrates’ Court on December 12.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of handle stolen goods, deal with proceeds of crime and commit indictable offence while on bail. He has been bailed to appear at Cobram Magistrates’ Court on November 14.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with 18 offences, including theft, burglary, theft of motor vehicle and commit indictable offence while on bail. He was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.