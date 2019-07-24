Charitable community event

The community is encouraged to get together this Sunday, July 28 for an information session, which seeks to get to the core of a moral issue that has been felt throughout the region in recent times, homelessness.

With so many throughout the Goulburn Valley providing exceptional and ongoing actions driven by charity and empathy, the luncheon event seeks to raise awareness around the high numbers of homelessness in the region and bring together everyone in the community for a positive outcome.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “I get a lot of people in the community asking about how they can help – which is great! I hope the event will inform the region of what is currently happening, what’s ahead, and what still needs to happen.

“The fundraiser is an event to recognise homelessness and come together as a community to get more involved, because when we come together collaboratively, our voices get louder”

Organised by City of Greater Shepparton Council, in conjunction with The Adviser, Shepparton Foodshare, The Salvation Army and Lutfiyes Shish Kebab, the fundraiser for the homeless and vulnerable will be held on Sunday, July 28 at the Sherbourne Terrace, 12pm – 3:30pm. Tickets $50 and includes a light lunch and drinks on arrival.