Charity event full of variety David Lee

SERVICE users at Shepparton Access received a bit of a thrill last week, when they spotted two participants of this year’s Variety Bash, local residents, John McCarroll and John Mcrae with their decked out car just out the front of the business’ premises on Wyndham Street.

Kicking off the journey from Epping in Melbourne on Friday last week and set to finish the journey to Fraser Island on Friday this week, the locals, who are joined by Kevin McCarroll and Garry Lynch had helped to raise $15,500 for children who are sick, disadvantaged or have special needs before leaving on their journey.

John McCarroll who has been taking part for eight years said, “It was great for the service users at Shepparton Access to come out and see the car. This is what it’s all about, helping these locals.

“The car we are taking the journey on is co-owned by myself and Peter Foott from Foott Waste, and we are all pleased to once again be taking part in this year’s ‘bash.’

“I’d like to thank all the supporters and local businesses who have sponsored us. Without them this couldn’t happen,” John said.