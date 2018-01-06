Cheeky pup wins a cool $50 Editor

Local resident, 11 year old Danielle was thrilled to drop by Pet’s Domain and let her pup, Baylee pick up a $50 Pets Domain voucher after winning The Adviser’s Fur & Feather Friends Competition. The photo that Danielle sent in showed Baylee being a little cheeky, pocking out his tongue. Baylee is four years old and loves playing in the backyard and sometimes being a bit cheeky…Baylee also loves when Danielle takes him on long walks! Photo: David Lee.