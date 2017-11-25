Child care relief around corner for Murray families Editor

MORE than 4,000 families in Murray will be better off from the Federal Coalition Government’s child care overhaul.

Federal Member for Murray, the Hon Damian Drum said the new child care package will provide the greatest hours of support to the families who work the longest hours, and the greatest subsidy and financial support to the families who earn the least.

“The government knows the cost of living pressures many young families face every day. This is why we have taken action to overhaul the child care system to make it more affordable for mums and dads,” Mr Drum said.

“Many families throughout our electorate have both mum and dad at work; these families rely on child care, which can be often quite expensive. With these new changes families using child care in Murray should be reassured that relief is around the corner.”

Minister for Education and Training, Simon Birmingham said the child care changes are focused on helping the families that need it most.

“Almost one million families will benefit from our additional $2.5B investment and comprehensive changes to the subsidy system, our new hourly rate cap to put downward pressure on fee increases and the end of the $7,613 annual rebate cap,” Minister Birmingham said.

“With 1.15 million Australian families set to access child care next year it’s important families have the opportunity to plan for the changes.”

Visit the child care estimator at www.education.gov.au/sites/education/files/sch/est/index.html top find out how you may benefit.