Childhood memory brought to life in large-scale mural

THE more you admire the 22 foot long mural painted by Big 4 Shepparton Park Lane Holiday Park resident, Joyce Yates on her outdoor wall, the more you notice.

The stunningly detailed mural, which is eight foot tall, depicts a scene from along the Murray River complete with a magpie, but what is astounding is the former art teacher painted it only using a childhood memory.

Joyce said, “I decided to do it on a whim. It sort of evolved over time but I just kept going and going. I used ordinary house paint, but the hard part was it dried so quickly.

“It took me about four weeks to complete.

“Memories are made of these images.”

Park manager, Max Beard said, “This is the second mural that Joyce has done of this size in the last 20 years. The other one is hanging in the Barooga Sports Club.

“It is amazing that she painted it from her memory. I was blown away when I saw it.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe will soon be taking some time to visit the mural where Joyce will sign it.