Children’s Gallery a first for regional Australia David Lee

PARENTS, teachers and visitors will welcome the first spaces in any gallery in regional Australia to be dedicated to meeting the specific creative needs of children.

These spaces will be provided in the new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM), and will include both indoor and outdoor places purpose-designed to encourage even the youngest visitors to explore and become more aware of their immediate surrounds.

They will be stimulated to touch, see, hear and feel to satisfy their curiosity and natural desire for learning in opportunities impossible to provide in the current SAM building.

The children’s gallery and outdoor space will encourage curiosity and learning through the sensory, emotional and intellectual stimulation of the children. Experiences will include a dedicated ‘Children’s Gallery’ and ‘Art Play’ space curated by artists alongside the temporary exhibition gallery. There will also be an outdoor clay playground to allow visitors to explore the materials used in the making of ceramics, inspiring interest and introducing children through play to SAM’s unique collection of ceramics.

The vision for these art spaces includes experiences for school groups. Working with educational partners, the new SAM will deliver services to cater for curriculum needs from pre-school to tertiary programs.

As Kidstown has drawn tourists to Greater Shepparton, it is expected that this unique Children’s Gallery will draw visitors from across the nation. Taking account of the varied and specific needs and abilities of children, the arts precinct by the lake will be a welcome resource for parents, grandparents, teachers, students and tourists alike.