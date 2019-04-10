Chill with tunes in a stunning garden setting

ARE you a lover of great live music, delicious food, stunning settings and good chill vibes? The excellent ‘Beats & Eats’ event is taking place next weekend, affording locals and visitors the chance to bask in all the creativity, culture, community and chilled out relaxation.

Held at Dubuque Bed & Breakfast, a stunning homestead and romantic getaway circa 1887, the event promises to offer a unique musical experience to enjoy amongst friends in a relaxing garden setting.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 28 from 1pm until 5pm and is a strictly no BYO event. Tickets for ‘Beats & Eats’ are $50 and will include finger food plus one free drink. To purchase tickets to this extremely limited event, visit www.trybooking.com/490061 or you can purchase tickets in store at McPherson’s, 52 Melville Street, Numurkah.

All profits raised for the event will be donated to the local, award-winning event Numurkah Food Bowl. ‘Beats & Eats’ is presented in conjunction with Café Mierlo and The Butlers Pantry Catering. For more information about Dubuque Bed & Breakfast, visit their Facebook page ‘@dubuquebedandbreakfast’ or give them a call on 0407 095 948.