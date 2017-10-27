Choose the perfect piece for your home Nicholise Garner

WITH digital media taking such a huge role in our world these days, the process of selecting and buying art has changed. In the past we were limited to art that was chosen pre-printed and framed from an art store or gallery, ready to be plucked off the wall, now though, you can look through reams of images to customise your piece of art to the exact size you’d like and have it framed to suit your taste and decor.

McKellar’s Picture Framing and Wall Art business owner, Stuart Gowty said, “We work closely with artists to frame originals works of art and we also offer our customers art prints on demand with the right paper, the right size, framed or printed and stretched to canvas. We have dedicated art catalogues in store for clients to choose the ideal wall piece and we offer a huge range of beautiful frames to suit our client’s personal style.”

Visit Stuart at McKellar’s Picture Framing and Wall Art to talk to him about your framing and printing needs at 175 Corio Street, Shepparton or phone 5821 3201.