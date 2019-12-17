Christmas lunch invitation for those alone

Twenty years ago Robin Harwood of Vision Australia along with Tony Jerome (dec’d) saw a need to provide those people in the community without family, the opportunity to have a Christmas lunch with other people.

And so it started and has taken place every year since with the generosity of a number of donors over the years.

This year, the lunch is sponsored by the Shepparton Sikh Community and the Greater Shepparton City Council and will be held at the McIntosh Centre, Shepparton Showgrounds at the corner of High St and Thompson St on Christmas Day. The doors will be open from 11.00am until 2.00pm and the lunch is free to all comers. No bookings are required.

If transport is required, please ring 0499 774 114 or general enquiries on 0400 314 858.