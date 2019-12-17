Christmas window decoration winners announced.

1 of 2

Christmas is a time for decorations and lights and a number of traders in the Shepparton CBD go to great lengths to dress up their windows for the season.

In conjunction with the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Southern Cross Austereo, traders vie for the best dressed window each year. This year the winners have been announced. First prize going to Nixon and Maude with a $1,000 voucher with second prize going to the The Eye Shop with a $500 voucher.

Handing out the awards were Alan Kellock, general manager at Southern Cross Austereo and John Anderson, president of the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “The competition was very close and there are a lot of good windows on display in the CBD. People should make the effort to visit the centre and while shopping, walk around to see them all,” said John Anderson.

Joe Paul Menswear and Evans Shoes were Highly Commended. Acknowledgements were given to AHA Accounting, Village Cinemas, David Stradling Picture Framing, Focus Cards & Gifts, Hair Trend, John Anderson Pharmacy, Kaiela Gallery, The Laboratory, Mensland Shepparton, Sabac on High, Simply Stems Boutique Florist and Wear Repair.