Christou appointed new Director Sustainable Development David Lee

AFTER seven years leading the Economic Development team at council, Geraldine Christou has been appointed the new Greater Shepparton City Council Director Sustainable Development.

Ms Christou’s role oversees the Building and Planning Department, comprising strategic and statutory planning; the Economic Development Department, comprising tourism, events, business and industry attraction and development, business incubation, grants, international relations and visitor experience; and the Environment Department encompassing environmental health and sustainability and environment.

Ms Christou also has strong links to the Greater Shepparton community, representing council on a number of boards and committees including Goulburn River Valley Tourism, La Trobe University Regional Advisory Board, Shepparton Show Me and the Food Bowl Inland Rail Alliance. She has been a strong advocate on a number of key regional issues including passenger, high speed and inland rail, CBD revitalisation, water security and works actively with the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project on engaging youth in education.

Ms Christou has a Bachelor of Business majoring in Human Resource Management and is currently undertaking the Australian Institute of Company Directors Course.

Ms Christou said, “I have a thorough understanding of the challenges that business and industry face and have developed strong connections with the sector, working with them to facilitate new investment, growth and implement sustainability measures and maintain global competitiveness.

“Having grown up in Shepparton, I am passionate about this region, working hard to ensure that the level of infrastructure and services for our community support sustainable growth of the municipality and allow capitalisation of our many unique attributes.”