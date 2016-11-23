City decked out with Christmas spirit David Lee

SHEPPARTON is being decked out with Christmas spirit, through the installation of festive decorations that are beginning to appear across the city.

Last week, giant wrapped gifts were installed at Victoria Park Lake and Monash Park and Christmas baubles were hung in trees, a Christmas tree and other smaller decorations were installed in the Maude Street Mall, and the Aluminium trees we have all come to love were also erected, seeing Shepparton come alive in time for the festive season.

This year, a number of additional items have been added to the collection including LED stars, a new ‘hope’ sign and a giant ‘selfie’ Santa.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Neighbourhoods, Amanda Tingay said, “The installation of all Christmas decorations is planned for completion by Friday.

“A number of existing decorations have been rejuvenated and decorations will be positioned throughout the Shepparton CBD.

“The ‘peace’ sign will again be displayed on the top of Aquamoves. And the ‘rejoice’ sign will be displayed against the all-purpose building at the Shepparton Showgrounds.

“The newly manufactured ‘hope’ sign is displayed on top of the Shepparton Sports Stadium (main building).”