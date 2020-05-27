Cleaning blitz underway in CBD

RECENTLY, you may have noticed workers cleaning and disinfecting high-traffic areas around Shepparton, Mooroopna and Tatura CBDs as part of the Victorian Government’s cleaning blitz across the state.

The cleaning blitz, part of the government’s $500 million Working for Victoria initiative, has created employment for people who have lost work as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The initiative is set to take place for a total of 28 days.

In Shepparton and surrounds, Cleanaway workers have been disinfecting and wiping down external surfaces such as street benches, handrails and door handles, traffic light buttons, parking meters, poles, bicycle stands and bins.

Cleanaway cleaner, Graeme Brown said, “The response from the community so far has been really positive. I think people are just glad to see that the towns they live in are clean and safe.”

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah said, “The cleaning is taking place right throughout Victoria as a state-wide measure to keep communities safe and well. This is a great initiative that builds confidence in the community as we return to more normal activities and will help ensure the spread of the virus is minimised.

“The additional cleaning is a commitment to keeping us safe, while providing jobs to many people who need them.”

More information on Working for Victoria’s cleaning blitz can be found here: https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/cleaning-blitz-creates-jobs-keeps-communities-safe/