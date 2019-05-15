Collaboration provides drawcard to CBD

NEW life is set to ignite the mall and Shepparton CBD this winter, through an all new winter school holiday event. The Shepparton Winter Fun Zone is an initiative created through a collaboration between Greater Shepparton City Council, Shepparton Show Me have, Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nando’s.

The project has been designed to celebrate winter, offering a host of free family friendly activities and a centrally located ice skating rink in the heart of the mall from June 27 to July 14.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “Council is continuing to work with industry partners to bring new events to town which focus on families, arts, culture, music, liveability and food, and the Shepparton Winter Fun Zone will make a great new addition to the major events calendar for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president, John Anderson added that the ice-skating facility alone was expected to attract over 10,000 users over the course of the fortnight and that he was looking forward to seeing the space come to life with families enjoying themselves.

“There’s nothing nicer than to hear the voices of happy children,” John said.

“The activation will (also) help drive important stimulation for the region in traditionally the quietest part of the year helping support local jobs, keeping businesses busy and our economy strong.”

The full program of events will soon be released and will include session times and prices of the ice rink, along with a full list of additional activities, for more information head to the Facebook Event Page, Shepparton Winter Fun Zone.