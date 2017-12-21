Collaboration to strengthen industry and education ties David Lee

LA TROBE University and Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to maximise collaborative opportunities supporting workforce and economic development in the region.

Combining the strengths of La Trobe’s world-leading research with Australia’s largest rural water corporation, the new partnership will create opportunities for joint industry based projects and will offer unique industry experience opportunities for La Trobe students.

La Trobe regional pro vice-chancellor, Professor Richard Speed said, “Strengthening our ties with GMW will open the potential to explore industry based research, benefitting local industry and our regional community.

GMW managing director, Pat Lennon said the partnership will strengthen future opportunities for research collaboration with a world-ranked university.

“Access to research expertise will no doubt further enhance the automation of the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District, the largest irrigation delivery network in Australia.

“The partnership will also increase our access to a pipeline of professional talent, enhancing our current workforce and supporting regional economic development, which we are all strongly committed to.”

A key ambition of the collaboration is to support regional economic development through the promotion and participation of work integrated learning, industry based learning, and internships for La Trobe University students with GMW.

“This will enable students to gain valuable industry experience where they can apply their theoretical knowledge to workplace situations, and benefit from excellent vocational preparation before they enter the workforce,” Professor Speed said.

“The partnership reflects our mutual interest and commitment to the benefits of ongoing industry-education collaboration, to strengthen local industry and community, and develop and maintain our talent base of professionals and local students.”