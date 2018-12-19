Come down and sing a chorus or two

WARM up those vocal cords and adorn your best Christmas outfit; Shepparton’s annual Carols by Candlelight event is coming to town.

This Sunday, December 23, the Queens Gardens is going to come alight, with songs of peace and joy echoing throughout the area. The free event is presented by Greater Shepparton City Council and commences at 6:30pm; however, it is recommended that guests arrive early in order to be assured a seat.

The family-friendly event will feature music from local artists and youth performers alongside Shepparton Brass and Wind and Goulburn Valley Pipes and Drums.

Of course, Santa Claus himself will be present at the carols and there will be food trucks, coffee, ice cream and glow sticks available for purchase. The event will conclude with a spectacular pyrotechnic display, presented by GMCU.

It is recommended that attendees bring along low chairs, nibbles, insect repellent, picnic rugs and cushions, to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable evening for all.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe said, “The night promises to be a spectacular event. I look forward to joining many families and friends from around the region who come together to celebrate the festive season in a beautiful setting.

“There will be a range of various local performers and entertainers who will showcase a mix of contemporary and traditional Christmas carols who I look forward to seeing.

“I hope everyone who is attending has a wonderful evening enjoying all aspects of the festive season.”

The 2018 Carols by Candlelight will take place from 6:30pm on December 23 at the Queens Gardens (corner of Wyndham and Nixon Streets, Shepparton). For more information, visit www.greatershepparton.com.au/whats-happening/events/ or call 5832 9700.