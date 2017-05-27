Coming together to celebrate unity David Lee

ON June 24, the Rumbalara Football Netball Club grounds will see hundreds come together and unite to celebrate women and the roles they play, through the 11th annual Unity Cup day.

As a partnership between Rumbalara Football Netball Club and Congupna Football Netball Club, the day will start at 12pm with a walk of solidarity, followed by a lunch and hearing from a guest speaker and will culminate with the senior football teams and A grade netball teams playing off for the cup.

Rumbalara Football Netball Club finance manager and Unity Cup event coordinator, Kylie Briggs said, “The day is about celebrating women and their roles they play within their families as mothers, aunties and sisters.

“It was started to celebrate social inclusion.

“The walk of solidarity will see women gather at the front gate and the men form a ‘guard of honour,’ which the women walk through.

“The event is open to the whole community and it’s a really great day.

“On the day we will also be launching the new Rumbalara Football Netball Club uniform.”