Commemorating our ANZACS

THIS year, the ANZAC Day march route went down Welsford Street for the first time.

Shepparton RSL president, Bob Wilkie said, “We had a record crowd at the dawn service. It was amazing.

“I estimate there was between 3,000 and 4,000 people there. The main service we had the same numbers as last year, which is good to see.

“The Mooroopna service had the largest crowd they have seen, particularly the younger people. It’s great to see so many young Australians at these services.

“The breakfast went well afterward as well, which was fantastic. Next year we are looking at live streaming the dawn service into aged care facilities.”