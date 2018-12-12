Community Christmas display towers towards the stars

A BRILLIANT array of new Christmas displays has been expertly executed for all to enjoy in the Shepparton Tower Arcade. The gorgeous decorations, compiled by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, utilises stunning window displays from local artists and community groups.

The Tower Arcade window displays are proudly submitted by Shepparton Textile Artists Inc., Goulburn Valley Quilters, Eastern Goulburn Country Women’s Association and the Goulburn Valley Rail Club.

Also featured in the window displays is a unique textile design by local resident Ella Egan, titled Partridge in a Pear Tree. The delightful window display is an absolute eye-opener, made from Japanese maple wired and bent into shape, silk fibres, a felt trunk, homemade silk paper, hand-embroidered partridge and pears shaped out of fabric.

In addition to the window display, Wendy Crow from the chamber has utilised the glass roof by crafting star stencils that allow the skylight to pass through, to unique effect. There is also a stunning, enormous tree display on the western end of the arcade and bouquets and other displays utilised throughout.

The entire arcade showcases the spectacular efforts of many within the community and is absolutely worth visiting.