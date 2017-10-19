Community Connect Editor

UPCOMING

THE BUNBARTHA TENNIS CLUB IS CELEBRATING 100 YEARS and the club will be holding a special meeting to form a committee to plan for its 100th year celebration on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30pm at the Bunbartha Community Centre. Past players and community members are welcome. For further information, contact Trish Moss on 0427 298 288.

SHEPPARTON LEGACY WIDOWS CLUB is holding a coffee afternoon on

Friday, October 20 at Legacy House, 20 Edward Street, Shepparton, commencing at 2pm. Entry is $5 which includes afternoon tea. Trading table, lucky door prizes and raffles. Everyone most welcome.

JUST DINNER will run on Saturday, October 21. A social evening for singles and couples aged 45 to 70. All are most welcome to come along, meet others and enjoy dinner. Phone Val on 0427 217 018 for venue details and time.

THE DOOKIE MILITARY VEHICLE RALLY will run on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22 from 10am to 5pm on Main Street, Dookie. Jeep rides, vintage Landrover displays, cannon firing, military tents and equipment and on-site camping and campfire. All ehibitors welcome. Contact Military History Group Inc. on 0416 067 220, Dookie Military Vehicle Rally site co-ordinator, Sol on 0427 538 667 or visit ‘Military History Group Inc.’ on Facebook.

NORTHEAST HEALTH WANGARATTA is holding a ‘Sable Park’ Open Garden event on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 from 10am to 4pm. The garden on show is Les Bolitho’s ‘Sable Park,’ 185 Linder Road, Wangaratta. $5 entry per person. Over 750 roses and a beautiful iris display in the garden. All money raised will go to Northeast Wangaratta’s Oncology Department. For further details, phone Nadia on (03)5722 5069.

KATANDRA WEST C.W.A.’S BLUMES FASHION DAY will run on Monday, October 30 from 10:30am at Katandra West Bowls Club. Morning tea is $3 and a light luncheon for $7 will be provided.For further information, phone Joan Barker on 5828 3424.

ONGOING

THE LEUKAEMIA FOUNDATION Hume office provides information, assistance and support for people living with leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma, MDS and MPN. Contact Lani Shiels, support services coordinator on 5821 0033. For volunteering or fundraising opportunities with the foundation, please ask for Kristin Paton on 0481 009 754.

ORCHARD DAY CLUB meets on second and fourth Thursday of each month,

10:30am to 2:30pm at Shepparton RSL for friendly company, gentle exercises, mind games, cards, guest speakers, bus tours and a delicious lunch. All ages and genders welcome. Phone Judy on 5823 5941 or Betty on 5821 3838.

CONNECT MEDITATION GROUP is inviting the community to enjoy the benefits of meditation. One hour sessions are held every Monday at 6pm, Tuesday mornings at 10am and Thursday night from 7:30pm at Harmony Place, 9a Edward Street in Shepparton and admission is $8. For further information, contact Lisa 0419 562 790 or Roger 0427 541 611.

ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT RETIREES meets on the third Monday of each month at 9:45am at the Overlander Hotel, Benalla Road, Shepparton. Share group meeting will be at 9am. For further information, phone Bill on 5821 1854.

SOCIAL BADMINTON players meet at the Shepparton Stadium every Wednesday from 9:30am to 11am. New players, beginners to advanced are welcome. Enjoy a coffee and a chat after the game. Phone Julie on 0407 717 265.

ENABLING WOMEN GROUP meets once a month at Rights Information and Advocacy Centre, 190 Benalla Road, Shepparton. For further information, phone Sharon on 0429 621 843.

TRANSPORT TO CEMETERIES on the third Saturday of each month Goulburn Community Transport provides transport to the cemetery to visit loved ones. For more information, contact Vilma Ondrus 5831 3607 or Goulburn Community Transport 5831 8515. Shepparton visits are $3 and Pine Lodge visit $4.

MAINLY MUSIC program is held every Wednesday from 10am to 11:30am at All Saints Hall, 20 Francis Street in Tatura. Cost is $3 a child or $5 a family. For more information, contact Iola Ibrhaim on 5854 8265 or 0401 511 919.

KIALLA SCOUTS Do you have a child aged 7-14, boy or girl, who’d like to join cubs or scouts? Kialla Cubs meet 5:30pm Mondays and scouts 7pm Tuesdays in the Scout Hall at Kialla Recreation Reserve. For enquiries, contact David at [email protected] or phone 0419 315 665.

MOOROOPNA CWA meets on the last Thursday of each month at the Royal Hotel, Mooroopna. Social time with a meal from 6:30pm and meeting follows from 7:30pm. New members are welcome. Further information, contact Barbara Carter 5825 1728 or 0448 852 666.

GROW PEER-SUPPORT GROUP Feeling depressed? Anxious? Isolated? Grow offers hope. The Shepparton group meets on Wednesdays from 1pm at the South Shepparton Community Centre, 11 Service Street. For more information, call Lindy on 0448 052 769 or visit www.grow.org.au

INVERGORDON HISTORY HALL Community Reserve, Centre Road Invergordon. Open to the public on third Sunday of November, 1:30pm until 3:30pm, or open by appointment. Contact Dot on 5862 3689, Vin on 5862 3448 or Rosemary on 5862 1707.

KONNEXIONS singles social activities every weekend. Meet new friends and widen your social network. Age group 45-65. Phone Glen 5827 1221, Karen 5825 3484, Jeanette 0408 056 448, Irene 0407 920 104, Roger 0427 541 611 or email [email protected]

SOUTHERN CROSS PROBUS CLUB invites all 60 years+ to join our club. This is for all active retirees. Here are five reasons to become a member, fellowship, new interests, stay healthy, travel and to stay in the loop of life. The club meets at the Terminus Hotel on High Street in Shepparton. For further information phone Greta 5822 1846.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR 2017 HOMEWORK CLUB, which runs on Tuesdays from 3:50pm to 5pm or can be in-school mentoring. We are looking for volunteers who have a background in education (any level) to mentor Aboriginal children of all ages. In-school mentoring can be arranged according to your availability. On receiving your expression of interest, an application form will be forwarded together with other necessary information. Training days will be offered. You will be asked to commit one session per week. Expression of interest can be made to Mercy Access at [email protected] by phoning 0428 996 975.

MOOROOPNA CROQUET CLUB TWILIGHT GOLF CROQUET will operate on Thursday evenings at 6.30pm behind the Bowls Club in Mooroopna. The first night is free. Flat closed in shoes. Equipment is provided. Come on Saturday mornings at 9.30am for a more challenging game of Association Croquet. Beginners are always welcome, for more information, phone 5825 4541.

MERCY ACCESS: Mentoring children of all ages with Mercy Access, reading opens doors. Do you have an educational background any level? Join us volunteering in a multi-cultural setting. On receiving your expression of interest, an application form will be forwarded with necessary details. Contact us on 04 2899 6975 or [email protected]

INVERGORDON HISTORY HALL at the Community Reserve, Centre Road, Invergordon is open to the public by appointment. Contact either Helen on 5865 5482, Vin on 5862 3448, Rosemary on 5862 1707 or David on 0413 338 783.

ORCHARD DAY CLUB meets on second and fourth Thursday of each month, from 10:30am to 2:30pm at Shepparton RSL for friendly company, gentle exercises, mind games, cards, guest speakers, bus tours and a delicious lunch. All ages and gender welcome. For further information, phone Judy on 5823 5941 or Betty on 5821 3838.

FAMILY DRUG SUPPORT GROUP meets on the first Wednesday of each month from 6pm to 8pm at Primary Care Connect. The support group is for carers who have a loved one with alcohol or drug addiction. All welcome. For further information, contact Tina on 5823 3205.

HOLISTIC WELLBEING HUB: Drop in and join us every Thursday morning and enjoy a relaxed morning with other women in the community. Open from 9:30am to 12 noon. Listen to conversations provided to guide you on your life journey. Guest speakers attend between 10am and 11am. Morning tea and activities available. Held at Primary Care Connect, 399 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. For more, phone 5823 3200 or follow the Holistic Wellbeing Hub on Facebook.

CWA POTTERS: Are you new to the area, or looking for a group who can fill your creative arts and crafts needs and make new friends? We meet on the first Monday of each month at the Shepparton Library from 10am until 2pm.

For more information, phone Jenny on 0412 913 313.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS meetings will be held in Mooroopna and Numurkah on Mondays, Mooroopna and Shepparton on Tuesdays, Mooroopna on Wednesdays, Shepparton on Thursdays, Shepparton and Tongala on Fridays, Mooroopna on Saturdays and Tongala and Shepparton on Sundays. For times or further information, phone 1300 222 222.

GOULBURN VALLEY U3A LEARNING FOR PLEASURE IN RETIREMENT COURSES are held each day of the week at the Goulburn Valley U3A Hall,

Esson Street, Shepparton. Membership is open to anyone over 50, who is retired from full-time work. For further information, phone 5821 3333.

GRANDPARENTS SUPPORT GROUP meet on the first Thursday of each month from 10am to 12 noon at the Shepparton Family Relationship Centre, 68 Wyndham Street in Shepparton. For information, phone 5820 0444.

THE PROBUS CLUB OF SHEPPARTON INC. meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 9:30am at the African House, 54 Poplar Avenue. For ladies and men, retired or semi-retired. Add zest to your lifestyle. For enquiries, phone Kevin on 5822 2673 or Marie on 5831 5256.

PFLAG SHEPPARTON we are a group of parents, family and friends of gay, lesbian and bisexual people who meet regularly to offer support and friendship to families and particularly parents. For more information, phone Glenys 0409 626 647 or email [email protected]

SING AUSTRALIA GROUPS Shepparton meets Tuesdays from 7:30pm to 9:30pm at the Baptist church Shepparton (except school holidays). To participate in singing (no auditions needed), contact Meryl on 5831 2202 or 0418 578 369. Also on the Sing Australia website www.singaustralia.com.au

GROW GROUP; Struggling with depression, anxiety, grief, relationship troubles or coping with everyday life? Know someone who is? Grow groups meet weekly to offer peer support and use a proven program for mental wellness. All welcome, no cost. Shepparton – Wednesdays 1pm at 11 Service Street, South Shepparton. Cobram – Thursdays 7pm at Moira Education Centre, O’Dwyer Avenue. Benalla – Mondays 10:30am at Waminda Community House, 19 Ballintine Street. For further information, contact Lindy on 0448 052 769.

MOOROOPNA CROQUET CLUB (behind the bowls club) will host Golf Croquet. We play a fun game of Golf Croquet on Thursday afternoons at 1:30pm. First afternoon free. Free lessons on how to play the game. Flat closed in shoes. Equipment provided. Come on Saturday afternoon at 1:30pm for a more challenging game of Association Croquet. Beginners are always welcome. For further information, phone 5825 4541.

GV CHRONIC PAIN Support Group meets on the third Wednesday of every month from 1pm to 2:30pm at Primary Care Connect, 399 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. Come along and share in support. For more information, email [email protected] or phone 0458 510 416 between 10am and 4pm.

FREE BREAKFAST FOR EVERYONE at St Georges Road Post Office and Milkbar, 102 St Georges Road, Shepparton from Monday to Friday from 7am to 9am.

SHEPPARTON CHESS CLUB Inc. meet at Shepparton Access, 227 Wyndham Street Shepparton every Saturday at 1pm. Entry only through back door. New members are welcome. Adults $3 per day, juniors $1.50. Tea and coffee is provided.

GET ACTIVE SHEPPARTON provides free exercise classes for all ages and levels of fitness every Sunday morning at the hill next to Aquamoves at 8:30am to 9:30am. Contact David on 0419 332 422 or visit the Facebook page “Get Active Shepparton” for more details.

SHEPPARTON TOASTMASTER is a public speaking and leadership development club that builds self-confidence. Meet at Shepparton Access, 227 Wyndham Street, Shepparton on the first and third Tuesday every month. For more information, see http://shepparton.toastmastersclubs.org/

THE UNITING OP SHOP situated behind Scots Church is still open and operating as usual. Because of building works, entry is now from Corio

Street. Opening hours are 10am to 4pm each week day and 10am to 12 noon on Saturday. Don’t be deterred by the builders fencing – the op shop is open with many bargains are to be had. The Uniting Op shop is totally run by volunteers with proceeds going back into the local community.

MOOROOPNA PROBUS CLUB meets on the first Monday of each month from 10am to 12 noon followed by lunch at a selected venue. We have guest speakers at our meetings, and during the month we have outings such as a walk, breakfast at McDonalds, visits to interesting places and a lunch at a local venue. For further information, contact secretary, George Vearing on 5825 3193 or president, Margaret Campbell on 0439 118 842.

MOOROOPNA CROQUET CLUB will host golf croquet on Thursday afternoons at 1:30pm. First afternoon is free. Flat closed-in shoes are required and equipment is provided. Come on Saturday afternoon at 1:30pm for a more challenging game of association croquet. Beginners are always welcome. For further information, phone 5825 4541.

SHEPPARTON CROQUET CLUB invites everyone interested in learning to play Association or Golf Croquet, to come along and enjoy and learn this fun game for all ages. All equipment is supplied. Please wear flat soled shoes. Golf Croquet Saturday afternoons: please arrive at 12:45pm for a 1pm start. Other options are Tuesday morning – Association and Golf Croquet. Friday morning – Golf Croquet only. Saturday morning – Association Croquet only – All the above morning games please arrive at 9am for a 9:30am start. For more information, phone Margaret Gleeson on 5821 4416 regarding Golf Croquet and Gwen Denison on 5821 5446 regarding Association Croquet.

SHEPPARTON ACTIVITIES run throughout the week. There is cards from 1pm to 3pm on Mondays, over 55s activities from 9:30am to 11am on Tuesdays, a concert from 1:30pm to 3:15pm on the last Thursday of the month and cards from 1pm to 3pm on Friday. New members are welcome. For further information, phone 5821 4384.

FREE OPEN HOUSE CAFÉ will be held at the Uniting Church, Mooroopna, corner of Alexandra and O’Brien Streets, every Wednesday during school terms. All welcome. For further information phone Jeanette on 0421 809 939.

KYABRAM AL-ANON FAMILY group meetings are held Tuesdays from 4:30pm to 6:15pm at the Kyabram Community and Learning Centre, Lake Road, Kyabram. Enquiries are welcome for the Alateen Group. For further information, phone 1300 252 666 or 0407 522 496.

SHEPPARTON VIEW CLUB is part of the Smith Family and is a friendship club that meets on the first Friday of each month from 11:30am to 12 noon at the Terminus Hotel in Shepparton. There are guest speakers and activities on offer. For further information, phone Helen on 5821 7503.

THE SALVATION ARMY THRIFT SHOP is now open between 9:30am and 4:30pm every Saturday. Come in and see us for a friendly chat and find yourself some bargains at 3 Mill Street, Mooroopna.

MENTAL WELLBEING: DEPRESSED? ANXIOUS? ISOLATED? SUFFERING GRIEF OR LOSS? KNOW SOMEONE WHO IS? The Shepparton Grow group meets weekly to offer peer support and use a proven program for mental wellbeing on Wednesdays from 1pm at 11 Service Street, Shepparton. All welcome. For further information, contact Lindy on 0448 052 769.

ARE YOU A SINGLE OR STAY AT HOME DAD? Would you like to meet new people and build close friendships for you and your children? Do you enjoy a beer and barbeque with the boys? If yes, show your interest by emailing Shepp stay at home dads at [email protected]

BARGAINS FOUND AT THE SALVATION ARMY THRIFT SHOP, 3 Mill Street, Mooroopna. Open weekdays from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 12:30pm. All funds raised from sales stay in the Goulburn Valley to directly support the work of The Salvation Army.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED at The Salvation Army Thrift Shop, 3 Mill Street, Mooroopna. Weekdays from 9:30am to 4:30pm and Saturdays from 9:30am to 1pm. Register your interest by visiting the shop or contact us on 5825 4308.

ORCHARD DAY CLUB meets on second and fourth Thursday of each month from 10:30am to 2:30pm at Shepparton RSL for friendly company, gentle exercises, mind games, cards, guest speakers, bus tours and a delicious lunch. All ages and gender welcome. For further information, phone Judy on 5823 5941 or Betty on 5821 3838.

ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT RETIREES meets on the third Monday of each month at 9:45am at the Overlander Hotel, Benalla Road in Shepparton. Share group meets at 9am. For further information, phone Bill on 5821 1854.

VIEW CLUB is a ladies friendship group who help to support the Smith Family and meet on the first Friday of the month at the Terminus Hotel for lunch at 11:30am. For further information, phone Helen on 5821 7503.

NAGAMBIE LAKES COMMUNITY MARKET runs on the first Saturday of every month (except January) from 9am to 1pm. Lots of locally grown and made items, live music, food and drinks. Located in the main street of Nagambie on the banks of Lake Nagambie. Disabled access friendly. For further information, phone 0475 885 047.

SHEPPARTON MS PEER SUPPORT GROUP would like to welcome back all its members for the year, and also any new members who wish to join. Meetings and outings are held on the third Tuesday of the month from approximately 10am to 12:30pm. For further information, contact Ken Morelli on 0427 919 116 or Barry Flemming on 0411 468 489.

HEARTBEAT VICTORIA GOULBURN VALLEY meet on the first Monday of the month at the GV Health dining room from 6pm for a meal. Meeting and guest speaker starts at 7pm. For further information, contact Ian Powell on 0418 575 141.

EXTENDED HOURS at The Salvation Army Thrift Shop. Now open 9:30am to 4:30pm every Saturday. Come and see us for a friendly chat and find yourself some bargains at 3 Mill Street, Mooroopna.

COUNTRY WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION Congupna branch meetings are held at the Congupna Hall on the third Wednesday of the month from 11am. Everyone is welcome. For further information, contact Marg Sarkady on 5825 5106.

SHEPPARTON CENTRAL PROBUS would like to welcome new members who are of retirement age. We enjoy active social life with dine outs lunch and dinner and interesting bus trips throughout the year. We meet at The Overlander on the fourth Friday each month at 10am. For information, contact Thurlie Pearce on 5831 4305.

ORCHARD DAY CLUB meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 10:30am to 2:30pm at the Shepparton RSL for friendly company, gentle exercises, mind games, cards, guest speakers, bus tours and a delicious lunch. All ages and genders are welcome. Phone Judy on 5823 5941 or Betty on 5821 3838.

GOULBURN VALLEY TYPE ONE Peer Support Group Shepparton provides support for people living with Type 1 diabetes and meets on the first Monday of every month from 7:30pm at GV Health Community Therapy Room, Graham Street in Shepparton. Enquiries, email [email protected] or phone 5832 2674.

THE BIBLE JESUS: If you are seeking understanding, clarification and answers to the many bible based questions and contradictions you see in today’s traditional Christian church teaching and preaching. Join us by visiting www.thebiblejesus.org or phone 0409 953 107.

CAMPASPE REGIONAL LIBRARY is seeking interest for a proposed Computer Group to meet at Echuca Library on the 1st Saturday of each month from 10:30am. For more information, call David 0408 101 846, leave your name with library staff, or come along on the day.

SHEPPARTON SUNSET CWA meets on the second Monday of each month at the Shepparton RSL, Wyndham Street, Shepparton at 7pm. New members are welcome. For further information, please phone Maree Agius on 0408 150 266.

SHEPPARTON BRIDGE CLUB meets from 7pm Monday at U3A Hall Esson Street. Members are required to join Goulburn Valley U3A. For more information, phone Derek Poulton 5825 4112 or John Moore 0438 455 741 or refer to the website www.wix.com/sheppartonbridgeclub/2013

SHEPPARTON TOASTMASTERS Want to learn how to communicate more effectively and improve your public speaking and leadership skills? Shepparton Toastmasters meet on the first and third Tuesday of each month, 7pm to 9pm, The Mechanics Institute Hall, 277 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. Phone 0428 778 007.

FREE SOUP KITCHEN Available Mon to Fri 5pm-6pm at Victoria Park Lake, Shepparton, next to Skate Park, and Wednesdays 5pm-6pm at North Community House, Parkside Drive, Shepparton; Opportunity Shop, 4 Mill Street, Mooroopna; Numurkah Park, Melville Street, Numurkah; Hogan Street, Tatura; and in Nathalia and Kyabram.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING CAUSING YOU CONCERN? Are you troubled by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Groups for adults and Alateen groups for children offer anonymous help and emotional support to those affected. For information, contact Al-Anon Family Groups 1300 252 666.

ESHCOL DAYLIGHT LODGE meets from 10:30am on the fourth Monday of every month. New and unaffiliated members are welcome to join and partners are welcome for lunch. For further information or enquiries, phone 5824 1274 or 5825 2142.

SHEPPARTON SOROPTIMIST CLUB meets on the third Thursday of each month at the Peppermill Inn, GV Highway in Kialla from 6pm for a 6:30pm dinner meeting with guest speakers. If you are interested in joining a service club, helping the community and making new friends, contact Jeanette 5823 1985.

HOLISTIC WELLBEING HUB is open from 9:30am to 12 noon at Primary Care Connect, 399 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. Drop in and join us to enjoy a relaxed morning with other women in the community. Listen to conversations provided to guide you on your life journey. Guest speakers attend between 10am and 11am. Morning tea and activities available. For further information, phone 5823 3200 or follow them on Facebook.

THE COBRAM SPIRITUAL CENTRE meets the first Sunday of the month at the Koonoomoo Recreation Reserve at 2pm. All welcome. Any enquiries can be made by calling Irene on 0438 135 188.

ORCHARD DAY CLUB meets on second and fourth Thursday of each month from 10:30am to 2:30pm at Shepparton RSL for friendly company, gentle exercises, mind games, cards, guest speakers, bus tours and a delicious lunch. All ages and genders welcome. Phone Judy on 5823 5941 or Betty on 5821 3838.

CWA OF VIC INC. invites fellow craft lovers to Shepparton East Football Club clubrooms on Central Avenue in Shepparton East for craft and friendship with no obligations. Meetings are held on the first Monday of month at 10am. Learn new crafts, update your knowledge or just sit and work on your craft. Refreshment facilities available. BYO lunch. $3 donation to cover costs. Phone Gwenda 0409 182 451 for further information.

Tell us about your ‘not for profit’ community events, fax 5832 8920 or email [email protected] (information is required at least 2 weeks before an event)