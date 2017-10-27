Community consultation underway for carp impacted regions David Lee

THE National Carp Control Plan (NCCP) is partnering with state agencies and Natural Resource Management bodies to host more than 40 community briefing sessions in carp-affected communities across Victoria, NSW, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia, with a session to be held in Shepparton at The Overlander Hotel on November 1.

The $15M NCCP is looking at ways to control carp, the most destructive introduced pest fish species in southeastern Australia, to ultimately improve the quality of Australia’s waterways and aquatic biodiversity. A key method being explored for the control of carp is the potential release of the carp virus, Cyprinid herpesvirus 3, as a biocontrol agent.

NCCP National coordinator, Matt Barwick said, “Community briefing sessions are critical to ensuring affected communities are provided up-to-date information on the work of the NCCP and also provide a forum for people to ask questions and provide feedback,” Mr Barwick said.

Trelly’s Tackle World proprietor, Steve Threlfall said, “These sessions are important to give the public clear knowledge on what the government proposes to do and for the community to provide feedback on any concerns from the public. I imagine they will address things such as drinking water and agriculture and the impact that carp has on this.

“Government will be looking for a few community heroes to assist with the release of the virus, clean up and trouble spotting.

“Along with the carp eradication program, there is a large amount of financial and on-ground efforts with the rehabilitation of waterways and the re-stocking of native fish. So it’s not just a kill-and-leave attitude. It’s a kill, clean up, re-vegetation and re-stock program that will unfold over a period of time.

“I am keen to see locals come down to the information sessions to learn about what is going on and how the government will be proposing to address the carp issue.”

Each session includes two elements – a workshop of representatives from key stakeholder groups (12 noon to 4pm), followed by a community briefing session (6pm to 8pm).