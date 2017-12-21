Community digs deep for less fortunate David Lee

OVER 300 families from across the region have benefitted from the donation of thousands of gifts to the Salvation Army Corps for their Christmas drive this year.

Salvocare Northern Victoria program manager – integrated services, Luke Shay said, “We have had a massive response from the community.

“We’d like to thank Kmart and the many other local businesses and community members who dug deep to help those who would otherwise go without this Christmas.

“The support of the community is so important…just as important as bringing a smile to people’s faces at such an important time of the year.”