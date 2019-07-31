Community gathers for support

Around 100 dedicated members of the community gathered at Sherbourne Terrace on Sunday to help raise awareness around homelessness and to gather some funds and donations for the important cause.

Organised by Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe, with support from Shepparton FoodShare, The Salvation Army and Lutfiyes Shish Kebab owner, Azem Elmaz.

The event featured talks from each of the speakers, along with honest and impactful stories from residents of drug and alcohol recovery facility, The Cottage.

During the event, Cr O’Keeffe addressed the need for affordable housing.

“The national affordability benchmark for housing is 30 percent or less of a person’s income, many people experiencing housing stress are paying more than 30 percent of their income or rent,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

The total amount of money raised from the event is still being tallied and the Shepparton RSL sub branch donated a very generous cheque of $2000.