Community hailed for assisting in arrests David Lee

THE community is being hailed for their assistance in helping to locate persons who have been sought after by police, following the recent release of several images and information on 11 people known to frequent the local area.

Six out of the 11 recently published headshots of those whom Crime Stoppers wished to speak with have been arrested, meaning only five remain outstanding.

Melissa McGee, Alice Briggs, Osman Altun, Peter Traval and David Atkinson are still wanted by authorities for a range of offences including alleged criminal damage offences, damaged property incidences and theft.

If anybody has any information on the whereabouts of any of those outstanding, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report confidentially online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au