Community recognises 543 local businesses David Lee

100 businesses eagerly await naming of winners for 2017 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards

ANOTHER successful year of paying recognition to the work that local businesses are doing concludes this Friday night. Each of the 100 finalists as part of the 2017 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards are eagerly awaiting who will be named victors of each of the categories, and who will come out on top as this year’s Hall of Fame winner.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive officer, Lucy Cerrone said, “This year we have once again seen a rise in the number of nominations we received. In total we received over 543 nominations, which is almost 50 more than last year. This is a really positive indication for the business awards because it highlights that our nomination processes are reaching ‘Greater Shepparton’ and going forward, this move will make our business community stronger in all areas.

“It is great to see businesses being recognised for the fantastic work they do.

“We have nominees from a diverse range of businesses, reaching from as far as Murchison and Tatura.

“We will have some healthy competition across all categories, especially the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Young Professional of the Year Award categories and we had a record number of nominations in the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category.

“In fact, the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year category was the most successful category this year, with 10 being nominated.

“Nominees are very excited at being recognised and to be a weekly winner gives them lots of incentive to continue the great work they are doing.

“This year we have welcomed two new sponsors including WDEA Employment and FIX Muscle Performance. Our media partners, 95.3 Triple M, WIN TV and The Adviser have also done a great job with advertising, which has been outstanding and we appreciate the ongoing support which GOTAFE, Shepparton Show Me and the Greater Shepparton Business Centre, Greater Shepparton City Council, La Trobe University, Tourism Greater Shepparton, GV Health and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry continue to offer.

“It was also fantastic to see that White King-Pental came on board again this year as the major sponsor. It shows their dedication to the local business community and is a great example of a local business taking pride in the region that they live and work in.

“The support of our sponsors is essential in ensuring the success of the awards each year and we thank them for their commitment to recognizing our local business community at this level.

“It is great to see this year that we have had quite a lot of nominations for younger business people across the community.

“On behalf of the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry I would like to wish all the nominees the best of luck and look forward to seeing them all at the Gala Dinner.”