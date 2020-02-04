Community spirit alive and well at Harmony Village

It is the small things that make life that much more pleasant. Moving into an independent living accommodation changes a person’s focus on what is important.

Doutta Galla Harmony Village offers the option to be part of the bigger community or to simply settle into your own privacy. Being part of the wider community does however put you in line for recognition by the other residents on special days throughout the year. Such as it is for Australia Day.

The community at Harmony Village take the opportunity to nominate the people that they figure have been the biggest contributors to their weekly activity and shared enjoyment. This year, Margaret and Don Oakley who have been residents for eight years, were voted for the Harmony Village Australia Day award. “I was very surprised, it is such a privilege,” said Margaret. “It is the freedom to do what we want and company that matters here,” said Don.

Phyllis Thompson was nominated and awarded the Spirit of Harmony award. Phyllis, a resident for 14 years said. “I just like doing things for the people here. If you can’t help others, you might as well be dead.”

The Coordinator’s Never Ever Home award was given to Lesley Eccles who has been a resident at Harmony Village for two years. This award was for gym, socialising and community engagement, a long form of saying she is never at home. “I have places to be, people to see,” said Lesley with a smile.

“These awards are a small token but it is important that people have something to work towards,” said independent living coordinator, Debra Russell.

Doutta Galla Harmony Village is at 20 Zurcas Lane, Shepparton and appointments to look over the village can be made on 5822 4995.