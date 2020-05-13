Community spirits high in Tatura

It’s always during the hardest of times that we see the best of people, especially in this region. The Coronavirus pandemic is no exception, and we have seen the community band together to support our local businesses who are doing what they can to keep trading.

Frank and Jenny Lagozzino of Lagozzino’s Top Pub decided to give back to the Tatura community and say thank you to those working hard during these times to support the local community. Jenny contacted local Tatura business, One Sweet Baker, who baked and provided 60 biscuits, cupcakes, sponges and all kinds of delicious treats, while Frank was busy making over 20 large pizzas all to give to the local businesses in the community.

Jenny then went around and gave the pizza and sweets to several of the local businesses around Tatura to thank them for their hard work and lift people’s spirits during these trying times.

“I’ve given out that much free food in the last few weeks and made my husband work so much more, but when you see people smile and be happy it’s such a great feeling to know how great it is what they are doing and that it is so appreciated.

“We support our local businesses because at the end of the day they support us as well,” Jenny said.