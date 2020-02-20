Community Strengthening and one-off Arts and Culture grants available

Applications are now open for Moira Shire’s Community Strengthening Program, which allows minor grants up to $5,000 for non-profit community groups or organisations. There is also an exciting one-off opportunity to apply for an Arts and Culture grant of up to $10,000.

These two grant streams aim to provide funding for projects, events, equipment, health promotion and environmental sustainability.

Moira Shire Mayor, Libro Mustica said the Community Strengthening Program is a great way to kick start a community initiative.

“Community grants help facilitate projects which enrich the whole community and can assist in the development of services, management of facilities, co-ordination of events and promotion of tourism, environmental sustainability and health in the community.”

In regards to the one-off Arts and Culture grants, Cr Mustica said these would be specifically for the support of local artists, art or cultural organisations to deliver locally relevant arts and culture projects.

“These projects could include holding skills development workshops, hosting music or art events and exhibitions, or workshops with community public art outcomes.

“Under the Environmental Sustainability category you can submit applications for projects that save water, energy or emissions such as the purchase of water saving fixtures and appliances, rooftop solar systems and energy efficient heating, cooling and lighting,” Cr Mustica said.

For interested parties, apply online at www.moira.vic.gov.au/Community/Community-Strengthening-Grants. Applications close at 4pm on Friday, March 13.