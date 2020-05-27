Community support strong for local surf and ski store

IN uncertain times, the people of Greater Shepparton always seem to step up and do all they can to support those in need. At Shepparton Auski (formerly Wayne Ritchies), the support from the community has been constant throughout the whole pandemic, which owner, Neil Ritchie is extremely grateful for.

“We’ve seen our skateboard sales double and every day we have people coming in and supporting us. It’s been amazing to see.” Neil said.

And with a huge range of surf, ski, snow and skate gear, you’ll have no trouble finding something to keep the whole family warm this winter.

“We’re expected to have a very cold winter, which we haven’t had in a long time. So, now’s the perfect time to pop in and get your winter wardrobe sorted.

“And once the snow and ski fields are open, come and see us and we’ll get you ready to hit those slopes,” Neil said.

With a large range of your favourite brands such as WNDRR, RVCA, Champion, Wrangler, Lee, Thrills and more, head into Shepparton Auski and let the friendly team help you find your winter wardrobe.

Auski is open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm Saturdays and 10am to 3pm Sundays. Visit the team at 79 High Street, Shepparton (next to Target), call 5821 8211 or shop online at www.auski.com.au.