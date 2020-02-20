Community treasures to be discovered

Inspired by the television show ‘Antiques Roadshow’, Shepparton Art Museum’s (SAM) Collector Roadshow will see SAM host three valuation experts from Melbourne Auction House, Leonard Joel, who will provide insight and guidance on pieces from our community’s collections.

From the artwork that a great aunt passed down, to a collection of Sam Newman footy cards, many Greater Shepparton residents would have something in their collection they have often wondered about.

The SAM Collector Roadshow will be held this Sunday, February 23 from 12pm to 4pm at Eastbank, Shepparton (next door to SAM).

Valuation sessions are $10 each, running for 15 mins, with a maximum of 3 pieces per session. All sessions must be pre-booked via either the SAM website or by phoning the SAM shop on (03) 5832 9861.

Those who do not wish to have a piece valued, are most welcome to come along and enjoy the exciting atmosphere. There will also be a free curator’s floor talk showcasing the current exhibition Collector/Collected, running at 2pm on the day.