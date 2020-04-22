Community urged to donate to the ANZAC Appeal online 

The Shepparton RSL Sub-Branch is encouraging the public to donate to the ANZAC Appeal online this year as restrictions around non-essential travel tighten in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shepparton RSL Sub-Branch president, Bob Wilkie said, “Australian’s have been purchasing ANZAC badges from RSL volunteers in the lead up to ANZAC Day for almost a century. Buying and proudly wearing an ANZAC Appeal badge is as much an ANZAC tradition as attending a dawn service.”

“If this was a normal year, volunteers from our Sub-Branch would be out and selling ANZAC badges right now in support of the annual ANZAC Appeal. However, 2020 is not a normal year, and Victorians need to stay home to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Our RSL is doing its bit, and our volunteers will not be fundraising this year. Instead, we are asking our community to support the ANZAC Appeal by making an online donation at www.anzacappeal.com.au. It’s very safe and secure, and it’s easy to do in just three simple steps. Money raised through the online appeal will go where it always has – to fund vital services for veterans and families,” Bob said.

RSL Victoria state president, Dr Robert Webster OAM, said that COVID-19 had increased the need for the RSL to raise funds to support veterans and families.

Dr Webster said, “Many veterans are doing it especially tough. They’re struggling with social isolation, physical and mental health problems. The longer this pandemic goes on, the more acute the needs of our veterans become.”

“Please show your support for those veterans who have made sacrifices for us and donate to the ANZAC Appeal via www.anzacappeal.com.au this ANZAC Day,” Dr Webster said.